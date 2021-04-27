New faces of law makers will dominate the Parliament as the incoming 11th Parliament takes office, after almost half of the incumbents lost their seats in the January 14th election.

At least 72% of the legislators in the 10th Parliament will be exiting, leaving only 28%incumbents who managed to retain their seats.

As they wind up their parliamentary duties, their exit plan is one they are pondering over.

Speaking to NBS TV, some of the exiting lawmakers said that it is over for them, politically speaking.

Others however said the journey has just started.

Prof. Ogenga Latigo, the outgoing MP for Agago North said that he is still living his good life and will dedicate his time out of Parliament at his rice farm.

“I am a fairly big farmer. I love to work in a field so yes, I should spend the rest of my time enjoying life before things catch up with me,” Latigo said.

Gerald Karuhanga, who has less than a month as Ntungamo Municipality MP, said he will spend his time supporting opposition activities, even when he is out of the August House.

“I will very firmly, highly decisively, engage and push so hard for a peaceful transition in our country,” Karuhanga said.

Ogenga Latigo has been in Parliament for 15 years while Karuhanga had served for ten.

To retire from active politics or not is at the top of their minds.

Latigo said that he will not contest for the EALA seat.

“I am not going to contest for Parliament again. I am not going to contest for the East African Legislative Assembly, because I have been in the PAN African Parliament, I have been a leader of the opposition, what more do I want?” Latigo asked.

Karuhanga said he will seek to represent the values of his party, even when he is out of office.

” I am an active member of the Alliance for National Transformation and we are really a very decent value party,” he said.

However some legislators were unsure of what they are going to do out of Parliament.

Waira Majegere, the MP for Bunya County East said he is going to mix with the rest of the population but he appeared indecisive of what he really wants to do.

“I am going to the wide world. I will be there,” Majegere told NBS TV.

Pentagon Kamusiime, the MP for Butemba County said that he is going back to his professional job as a nutritionist.

“I am a professional nutritionist, and I have businesses. I am a farmer. I am into production, so I have prepared myself to be comfortable in my early retirement,” Kamusiime said.

Most of the outgoing legislators however leave contented for the role they played during their tenure and for their people

Latigo said that he is proud of his works. He points out the power line that he lobbied for his area as one of his achievements.

“The youth capital venture fund which was put I different banks, there was the youth lively program which were really huge programs,” Karuhanga pointed out.

Former law makers have overtime lobbied for financial assistance from the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga after the harsh experience of life after Parliament.

It’s not clear what life has in store for them, but for now, they have to step into the unforeseen.