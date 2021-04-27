Grace House, a girls dormitory was today morning gutted by fire.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the acting Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, the fire started at around 7am from a building housing senior one and three students while students were attending morning preps.

“The Police Fire and rescue services have responded to a fire outbreak break at Kings college Budo today in the morning. So far, fire and rescue services have managed to contain the fire from spreading any further,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

