Police have said that members of the public, especially those traveling abroad for jobs will now apply for certificates of good conduct online at the Interpol headquarters in Kololo.

A police letter or certificate of good conduct is a document issued by Interpol to show that its bearer has no criminal record and employers, especially those in the Middle East countries require before admitting workers.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the huge numbers of people that throng the Interpol headquarters have necessitated the need to move services online to reduce on the congestion.

“We are burdened by the huge numbers of people who have always flocked their offices in request for letters of good conduct. In cognizant of the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and in further efforts to decongest the Interpol headquarters to get certificates of good conduct, Uganda Police will be launching online applications,” Enanga said.

“The aim is basically to extend timely delivery of services to applicants and reducing on the number of crowds. It is also going to reduce errors in processing applications, reduction in paper records and elimination of duplicate records.”

The Police spokesperson said the online process will also help in the efficient processing of applications for certificates or letters of good conduct and reduction in costs.

In past, some people have complained of being asked to pay money to be helped to process the documents as they prepare to fly out of the country for jobs, whereas those who have tried to process the same themselves have decried the bureaucracy and subsequent delays.

According to the Police spokesperson, this will reduce when the applications have been moved online.

He noted that labour export companies will be the great beneficiaries of the new innovation.

“We believe they will find this fundamental change very effective and we ask them to adopt this,” he said.

According to Enanga, the process for online applications will begin on May, 3, 2021.

How to apply

According to Enanga, a person requiring a letter of good conduct logs into the Police website where they access an application form before proceeding to pay fees to the bank or using mobile money and visa card.

The applicant is then required to book an appointment and will be required to present two passport photos, a copy of their passport and proof of payment before their fingerprints are captured.

The applicant is given between five and seven days before collecting their certificate or letter of good conduct.

The document expires in six months since its issuance.