Veteran playwright Alex Mukulu has stirred a full-fledged meltdown on Twitter after he bashed kids on a local TV talent show dubbed ‘Yolesa ekitone’, for ‘smelling badly’.

In the video going around on social media, Mukulu is seen blatantly telling the kids on the talent search show that they have a ‘bad scent’ and that he couldn’t allow them to proceed.

He went on to say that their ‘bad scent’ made it hard for him to even watch their dance moves.

However, social media users especially on Twitter who weren’t impressed with his remarks didn’t take long to throw tantrums at Mukulu for his remarks with some netizens questioning his eligibility to host talent shows.

Below are some of top Twitter reactions to Alex Mukulu’s remarks:

Musician Bruno K shared the video and wrote, “This judge just embarrassed these boys 🤦‍♂️……… some judges shud learn to be professional”.

Bruno K who finally met the boys today pledged to help them pursue their dreams.

He shared photos with the boys and captioned; “My Boys are finally here. This is going to be the beginning of a new age of these lads.”

TV presenter Farida Nakazibwe also wrote; “Don’t you just love how they bowed in respect for an elder who tried to embarass them. I know this is the beginning for these little boys. In Buganda, “akugoba yaakuwa ekkubo.”

Meanwhile, comedian Salvador praised Mukulu saying the country needs such people who tell out the truth the way it it.

He tweeted, “We all need an Alex Mukulu in our lives, someone who will blatantly tell us the truth in our faces regardless of how it makes us feel… I have a couple of them.“

Wilfred Zahaa said that Alex Mukulu would have advised those young boys back-stage at least.

NBS TV presenter Karitasalso wrote; “But surely @alexmukulu….I was speechless. These are the statements that take away from our young people. Self esteem down the drain. You would have delivered that news to boy child in a better way. Then everyone else laughing😒, what if it had been one of your own?”

Jacob Otile posted; “What is even more heart breaking 💔 about the insults Alex Mukulu was throwing at those kids was that the other judges kept laughing like it was even funny 😢 😭 If you knew some of our stories, then u wdnt be looking down on anyone 💔”