President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has promoted a total of 1393 UPDF officers to various ranks.

According to a statement by the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the list has 106 Lieutenant Colonels who have now been promoted to the rank of Colonel, 191 Majors now Lieutenant Colonels and 173 Captains are now Majors.

The promotions have also seen 458 officers promoted from the rank of Lieutenant to Captain, 465-second Lieutenants elevated to Lieutenant and 25 officers set for commission.

Among those promoted are the State House Anti -Corruption Unit head, Lt Col Edith Nakalema, Lt Col Charity Bainababo, the Police Presidential Guard(PPG) commander, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy army spokesperson and Lt Col Henry Obbo, the UPDF first division spokesperson also promoted to Colonel.

Others promoted are Lt Col Mcdans Kamugira, the Personal Assistant to the SFC commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Lt Col Charles Oluka, the Internal Security Organisation Director-General.

“The UPDF fraternity continues to congratulate the promoted officers for their patriotic service to our motherland Uganda,” Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the army spokesperson said.

The list is a continuation of other senior UPDF officers promoted over the weekend.

The promotions announced on Friday night saw seven UPDF brigadiers including Kayanja Muhanga, David Kasura, the director of the National Leadership Institute(NALI) in Kyankwanzi, David Wakaalo, Michael Ondoga, Francis Takirwa, Dick Olum and Octavius Butuuro have been elevated to Major General.

The list also saw 33 other officers at the rank of Colonel promoted to Brigadier.