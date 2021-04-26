The Police have said they have dismissed over 150 officers from the force over corruption and indiscipline.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said the officers had been found guilty by the different disciplinary measures in the force and consequently recommended their dismissal.

“All the cases against them were proven and for that matter, they can’t continue enforcing the law in police or using their positions,”Enanga said.

According to Enanga, both the police Authority and Police Council Appointments and promotions Committee which are responsible for the disciplinary system in the force recommended for dismissal of the said officers.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech recently told the Daily Monitor that even if the officers appeal against the dismissal, they will not be reinstated.

“Even if you appeal, you will never come back to the police because I don’t want their services. The only person they can appeal to is God. We can sort out that one in heaven. Appeal for, what if I don’t want your services? If you are corrupt, even if you appeal and I don’t want your services, you go. The law is very clear,”Lokech told Daily Monitor.

In March, President Museveni for the umpteenth time warned police against corruption.

“In the recent rankings, the cup of corruption was taken by police. You scored 70% in corruption and that means you got a distinction. Corruption in the Police Force should stop,” Museveni said while meeting senior police officers at State House in Entebbe.

The Police’s Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye last month revealed that the force has now got a zero-tolerance approach to officers implicated in corruption cases.

“If any officer is implicated in bribery and other corruption-related incidents, you will not be transferred to another district as it was before. We are going to try you and if found culpable, we shall dismiss you from Police,”Kasingye warned officers during a rectification and ideological orientation tour around the country.

In February, a report by the Inspectorate of Government and Uganda Bureau of Statistics ranked the police as the most corrupt government institution.

The Fourth National Integrity Survey report 2019/2020 indicated that police scored 70% to lead other government institutions in corruption.