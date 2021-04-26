President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces, has promoted the deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki to Colonel.

The promotions announced on Monday afternoon also saw the Head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Lt Col Edith Nakalema also promoted to Colonel.

The deputy UPDF spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki has applauded President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces for trusting him with a new promotion.

When contacted for a comment, the deputy army spokesperson Akiiki confirmed the development but also applauded President Museveni and the army leadership for the new promotion that he said is a call for more efforts while doing his work.

“This is a call for more efforts since the higher you go, the more the challenges,”Akiiki said.

“This is a challenge for me to work hard and ensure the betterment of the country by ensuring good relationship of the army and the people.”

The deputy army spokesperson however noted that he will simply add more efforts to continue the “excellent” work he has been doing.

Colonel Deo Akiiki has in the past served as the 5th division spokesperson, AMISOM Public Information Officer in Somalia and also the Director Strategic communication in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

He is also a graduate of strategic security studies at the National Defence University in Washington DC,USA.

Akiiki’s good relations with the media, especially in providing timely information about events happening in the UPDF makes him a darling of journalists.