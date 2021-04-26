At least 30 people have been arrested in connection to examination malpractices during the conduct of Primary Leaving Examinations, Uganda Certificate of Education and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education.

Jennifer Kalule, the public relations manager of UNEB said the offences range from impersonation, copying, collusion, and provision of external assistance to candidates.

She said investigations are under way to prosecute persons who obtained money by false pretence by selling of fake papers to unsuspecting members of the public.

“Suspects who committed the offences after the 1st of April, 2021 will be tried under the UNEB Act of 2021, under this Act, penalties for examinations range from five year’s imprisonment, or a fine of five million Uganda shillings or both,” she said.

The making of PLE is expected to take two weeks, UCE and UACE will take two weeks in the 40 centers that are being used.

“There have been concerns, especially among parents and students whose schools have to be used as marking centres, and as such, learning has temporarily been interrupted,” she said.

She said the board will release the results at the appropriate time and enable the learners to proceed to the next level of education.

She has also appealed to school heads to release examiners without conditions to enable them mark exams. At least 20,000 examiners will be involved in the marking of the 2020 examinations at the three levels.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has engaged schools hosting the examiners to make adjustments in their calendars without affecting the period of learning. Lost time will be compensated without any additional fees.