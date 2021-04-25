Police in Kiboga have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a Special Police Constable shot dead a police officer and a crime preventer.

The incident according to the Wamala region Police spokesperson, Rachael Kawala happened on Saturday when Hussein Sserugo, an SPC attached to Nakasozi police post shot dead Sgt Patrick Okola,56, the in charge for the police post and Fred Waswa,33 a former crime preventer under unclear substances.

“It is alleged that at around 11am, a lady who is yet to be identified came to police to report a case of domestic violence against the husband, prompting Sserugo to send Wasswa to call Okola to attend to the complainant,”Kawala said.

According to the Wamala region police mouthpiece, under unknown circumstances, the SPC who was now armed with an SMG rifle that had 20 rounds of ammunitions followed Wasswa and shot him dead together with in-charge for the police post.

“Thereafter, Sserugo hijacked a motorcycle rider identified as Martin Turyasingura, whom he forced to carry him as he fled the scene with his gun.”

Police says that the suspect forced the rider to drop him in a distance of half a kilometer before robbing him of shs6000 and a mobile phone.

At the scene, six cartridges were recovered from the room where the two bodies were found.

“The bodies have been conveyed to Kiboga before being taken to Mulago for postmortem whereas the trace for the suspect together with the killer gun has started,”Kawala said.

According to the police spokesperson, whereas the motive of the killer is not known, preliminary investigations have indicated that the suspect had been complaining against the in charge for the police post favoring Wasswa in their day today duties.