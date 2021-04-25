The newly elected Member of Parliament for Kawempe North, Muhammad Ssegirinya has asked his supporters to pray for him as his health keeps deteriorating each day.

Ssegirinya’s health worsened after he was released from Kitalya Prison where he had been held over attempting to lead a protest in Kampala.

He was rushed to Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, for further treatment.

In a recorded video, Ssegirinya revealed that he was diagnosed with liver complications and that he might take long to recover appealing to his supporters and Ugandans at large to pray for him.

“According to doctors, I sustained wounds on my liver and possibly I may need a liver transplant. My health condition isn’t good at all and I hope to take a lengthy period on the sidelines while attaining specialised medical attention. Pray for me,”Ssegirinya said.

He said Ugandans should understand that his life is under serious threat claiming that some people, whom he didn’t name, wanted him dead.

Ssegirinya was initially admitted at the Doctors Hospital in Sseguku with ear and abdominal complications following his release from the prison.

Doctors at Sseguku were forced to refer Ssegirinya to Nairobi for further management and he was checked into the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi.

Ssegirinya was arrested on March 22, 2021 as he led a peaceful demonstration demanding for the release of the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters that are being held by security operatives.

Ssegirinya who stood on the NUP ticket beat the incumbent Latif Ssebagala in Kawempe North constituency.