Investors and residents of Mukono have accused the district engineer Herbert Lutwama of frustrating their development plans.

One investor told us that he had submitted architect plans for approval but months later, he is yet to be given the nod.

The investor wants to set up a development in Mpaata sub county.

“We are worried about the behaviour of Lutwama. He does not communicate to the people who want to develop Mukono,” said one of the investors.

Another investor claimed that Lutwana had ordered for the demolition of his hospital without sufficient reason.

The investor took the matter to court and petitioned the IGG. The cases at the two institutions are still pending.

“I decided to take my investment to Nakifuma where there is some order,” the investor said.