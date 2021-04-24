Police have kicked off a search for two people who were occupants of a speeding fuel tanker that plunged into River Nile at Karuma bridge in Kiryandongo district.

The incident, according to the Aswa regional Police spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema occurred earlier on Saturday when the fuel tanker registration number UAS 337M which was coming from Gulu failed to brake and lost control, ramming into the bridge.

“The speeding vehicle didn’t stop at our checkpoint located at the road to Arua and Kamdin. It continued before it rammed into the guardrails at the bridge before plunging into the water with two occupants who can’t be seen or traced. The fuel tanker belongs to one Charles Busuulwa,” Okema said.

The Aswa police mouthpiece noted that highway patrol teams from Nwoya district have been deployed at the scene to help guide traffic flow.

“We appeal to travellers and more especially drivers to observe rules and regulations especially while approaching the bridge.”

The incident has raised fears over polluting the waters in case it was loaded with fuel.

However, when asked about the same, the police mouthpiece said it is difficult to tell whether the tanker was loaded with fuel or not, adding that currently, nothing left of the vehicle can be seen in the waters.

It is highly suspected that the vehicle could have been taken by the waters of the Nile as they flow.

Past incidents

In the past, there have been several accidents where vehicles hit the guardrails at Karuma bridge before plunging into the waters.

In 2017, a similar incident happened when a truck carrying cassava from Paidah town in Nebbi District heading to Hoima district plunged into the water killing three people.

In 2000, a bus plunged into the river at the same spot and killed at least 11 people.