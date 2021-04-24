Maj Gen Michael Ondoga has described his new military promotion as a sign of the trust that President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief, has in him.

Ondoga was on Friday one of the 40 UPDF officers including seven brigadiers who were promoted by the commander in chief of the armed forces.

On Saturday morning, when the Nile Post broke the news of promotion to him, Maj Gen Ondoga, who is also the country’s military attache to Saudi Arabia, was full of praises to God but also the commander in chief.

“This is a blessing from God but it also means trust and appreciation that the quality of performance of responsibilities and assignments given to me meet the expectations of the appointing authority,” Ondoga said in a phone interview with the Nile Post.

“The promotion is a reward for the good work done.”

He explained that the promotion is a sign that the appointing authority appreciates the work he does for the UPDF and country at large where he has served in different capacities.

Ondoga’s name gained more prominence between 2008 and 2011 when he served as the UPDF contingent commander in Somalia where he battled Al Shabaab insurgents.

He was later appointed Uganda’s military attache to Kenya but before he took up the position, he was recalled by President Museveni.

Ondoga was in 2013 arrested and detained by the General Court Martial over a multitude of charges related to “failure to discharge” his duties while serving as a commander in Somalia,

A total of 22 charges were brought against Ondoga but in May 2015, prosecution withdrew all the charges against him and he was accordingly discharged.

In 2016, after three years without deployment, Brig. Michael Ondoga was appointed one of two deputy directors at the National Enterprise Corporations (NEC), the UPDF’s business arm.

In 2019, he was appointed the country’s military attaché to Saudi Arabia.

Thanks commander in chief

Ondoga who has not been promoted at least since 2013 could not hide his excitement but also appreciation to President Museveni for seeing the good in him and consequently promoted him.

“I appreciate the appointing authority so much for the trust bestowed upon me and the reward. This is also appreciation to the people I work with in fulfilling my duties,” Ondoga, now a Major General said.

“I must also appreciate the people I work with but also the entire populace for the support accorded to me.”

He however noted that the promotion comes with a lot of responsibilities but said he is ready for the task ahead.