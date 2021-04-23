The chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki has faulted the minister for Kampala, Betty Amongi for mismanaging the land fund the time she served as a Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Appearing before the Adhoc committee of Parliament investigating the alleged irregularities in the Land Commission supplementary budget claims Byenkya also faulted the the current minister of Lands Beti Kamya for hijacking the powers of the commission when she presented a supplementary budget to Parliament without their consent.

In her presentation, the commission boss started by faulting Amongi for mismanaging the Uganda Land Fund when she served in the ministry. Amongi is now minister for Kampala.

She accused Amongi of engaging in dubious deals by the time she was in the docket.

As for the current Lands minister Beti Kamya of presenting the Uganda Land Commission supplementary budget to parliament without their consent.

The supplementary budget of Shs 12 billion was meant to compensate Dodovic Mwanje who demolished the Ndeeba Church of Uganda, Medard Kiconco who forcefully evicted residents of Lusanja and other beneficiaries.

Byenkya said some of the beneficiaries like Geoffrey Mugisha are not sick as claimed by Kamya in her presentation to parliament.

Byenkya says according to their system some of the people put on the list of beneficiaries had been already compensated.

She told the committee that the majority of the staff at the Uganda Land Commission have already been compromised by the mafia dealing in land transactions.