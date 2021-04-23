The Police administration has further made changes to the new traffic uniform that was introduced over a month ago.

In March, traffic police rebranded from the all-white uniform to a khaki trouser, white elastic belt and whitish beret for males and special caps for female officers.

However, starting this week, the formerly khaki sleeves have now been changed to white and many traffic police officers have been seen donning the uniform bearing the new changes.

Recently, AIGP Asan Kasingye, who is also the chairman uniform committee of the police force said they were still making changes to the new uniform.

We have received reviews about the traffic uniform from the media on improving its visibility. Today, the Police Policy and Advisory Committee(PAC) has approved an addition to what was already approved; a pair of white armlets. These will be supplied soon,”Kasingye said last month.

When contacted for a comment, Kasingye confirmed the changes on the new uniform by adding white armlets.

However, just like it was for the all-khaki uniform, the changes which saw white armlets added onto the traffic police uniform have not been welcomed by members of the public.

Many have since argued that the new changes have made matters worse for the already “ugly” traffic police uniform.

Police has on several occasions throughout the years changed the traffic uniform.

For example, the previous all-white uniform was introduced in 2007 during the time when Uganda hosted the Commonwealth Heads of state meeting (CHOGM).

Following the change from the all-white to a khaki uniform, many motorists complained that traffic officers donning the new uniform were not easily visible while on the road.