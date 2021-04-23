President Museveni has appointed Linda Nabusayi as the new Senior Presidential Press Secretary.

The position is set to fall vacant after its holder, Don Wanyama was recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Vision Group.

Wanyama still has up to April 30 in his role as the Senior Presidential Press Secretary.

However, the Nile Post has learnt that Museveni has elevated Nabusayi to take up the position that will soon fall vacant as his advisor on media.

Nabusayi confirmed the development in an interview with The Nile Post.

“It is true that I have been promoted. I thank the president for the confidence he has in me,” she said on phone.

Nabusayi was in 2015 appointed as the Presidential Press Secretary to replace Tamale Mirundi. Until that point, she had served as deputy press secretary.

The latest development and appointment by Museveni will leave many who had hoped to fill Wanyama’s position disappointed.

There could be some glimmer of hope for so of them given that Nabusayi’s old position is now vacant.