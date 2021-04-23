President Yoweri Museveni has hailed slain Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno as a true son of Africa that the continent will miss so much.

Deby was on Tuesday announced dead from injuries following clashes with the Front for Change and Concord in Chad rebels in the north of the country over the weekend.

In his condolence message, Museveni hailed Deby as a comrade that will be missed but also described the circumstances under which he died as saddening

“The tragedy in Chad is heart-wrenching. My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Chad, the family of late President Idris Deby Itno and the countless well-wishers from Africa and beyond,”Museveni said.

“President Deby never shied away from any confrontation with terrorism and he died for it. He is a true son of Africa.”

Deby was one of Museveni’s “comrades” and was part of the 14 African heads of state who attended the 2016 swearing-in ceremony for the Ugandan leader at Kololo independence grounds.

President Museveni returned the favour when in August the same year, he attended Deby’s inauguration for a fifth term in the country’s capital, N’Djamena.

It is therefore not surprising that Deby was one of the 15 heads of state to whom Uganda had sent invitations to attend President Museveni’s inauguration set for May 12 after being re-elected for a sixth term.

The Chadian president’s death came only days after being declared winner of the country’s April 11 presidential elections.

The death brought to an end, the Chadian leader’s 30-year rule, having ascended to power in 1990.

His son, Gen Mahamat Idriss, has since been named chairman of the Military Council, putting him in the interim in-charge of the central African country.