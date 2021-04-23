Government wants all private schools countrywide to charge similar fees starting next academic year.

This is one of the many measures fronted by the Ministry of Education during the ongoing education policy review process.

According to Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo who is the minister of state for education in charge of Higher Education, the ministry is optimistic that the proposed changes will bring about inclusive education for all regardless of parent’s financial status.

“I want to tell owners of both private and public schools that we are currently reviewing the education policy and the fees structure is something that we are looking at,” Muyingo said.

Muyingo said that government will consult with all private schools owners and parents before passing the proposal that they hope will be put into effect starting next academic year.

Some private schools owners have however vowed to reject this proposal.

Mike Kironde, owner of the Janan Schools said that government should put its focus on other things like an education fund where school owners can get low interest rates to improve the standards of their schools.

The current policy allows private schools and some government owned institutions to determine their own charges.

Thirty five percent of all academic institutions in the country are government founded while the rest (65 percent) are privately owned.