Former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali, has publicly asked for forgiveness from the church and all Ugandans after admitting he committed adultery.

Ntagali made the remarks on Thursday before 36 bishops at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe as the Church of Uganda marked 60 years of self governance.

He explained he was tempted by the devil to commit the sin just like any other human being and sought for forgiveness from the church and all Ugandans for the error.

“On Christmas Eve 1974, as a young man I gave my life to the Lord Jesus Christ, and I still love the Lord because he has loved me and I have loved to serve him over the years. Sadly, I fell into sin of adultery and I confessed to the Lord to forgive me and I want the church to forgive me” – Ntagali said.

Ntagali also asked Rev Christopher and his wife to forgive him adding that he wants to remain closer to Jesus.

“My brother bishops, all our partners, brothers and sister in the vineyard of the lord, the entire church of Uganda and all our partners all over the world and the family Rev Christopher his wife Judith, the two families please forgive me”- Ntagali apologized.

Ntagali who served as 8th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda retired on March 1, 2020, after hitting the retirement age of 65.

He had previously served as the Bishop of Kampala as well as Bishop of Masindi-Kitara Diocese from 2004 to 2012.

Ntagali who committed adultery with Judith Tukamuhabwa,the wife of a priest, Rev Christopher, was in January suspended from priestly duties by the current Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu for his adulterous acts.