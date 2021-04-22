A group of pastors from Luweero and Nakaseke districts under their umbrella association of Luweero Pastors Ground have threatened to drag Bwaise based Christian Life Church senior pastor Jackson Ssenyonga to court, over claims that he extorted money from them under false pretense.

In a statement dated April 19, 2021, the pastors, led by Moses Akampulira, said that they are tired of pastors from Kampala who have made it a habit to use them for personal gains, as opposed to God’s work and wellbeing of the church.

The pastors said that in 2005, they saw the start of the program called ‘Bye Bye Biwempe’ where Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga made a countrywide outcry to all pastors, claiming to have received a revelation from God to lead and build for them iron roofed churches.

“He held the conference at Nakivubo Stadium and every pastor had to pay a fee of Shs. 20,000 for registration and every one of us was responsible for his/her own upkeep during the conference. Up to today, no single church has been set up under this operation, yet our money was collected,” Akampulira in a statement.

Akampulira noted that just recently, Ssenyonga called them again, on promises that President Museveni wanted to meet them, to thank them for support in the January 14th election.

Akampulira said that they indeed met the president, albeit briefly, and he gave them money which Ssenyonga has still refused to release to them.

“We sold our goats and hens and made it to Bwaise, the president came and he (Ssenyonga) told him that we were all under him. He told him that we are good people, but poor. The president gave us money which he handed to Pastor Ssenyonga but he has not yet sent it to us. We left the meeting empty handed.”

These have now instructed their lawyers to sue Pastor Ssenyonga for extorting money from them under false pretense.

Pastor Ssenyonga has however dismissed the claims.

In a leaked phone audio, Ssenyonga has also threatened Akampulira to come out in public and apologise.

In the leaked audio, Ssenyonga said; “ It would be good for you to leave this thing,and I want you to leave it publically, your friends have left this thing and you should also do it.”

Pastor Ssenyonga tasked Akampulira to go to his church and record a video saying that he is sorry for being duped into spoiling Ssenyonga’s name.