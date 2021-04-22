The progress of works on an ultra-modern waste water treatment plant in Bugolobi is at 99%,the managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation(NWSC) Dr Silver Mugisha said on Wednesday.

According to Mugisha, the new plant will treat over 45 million litres of waste water daily and generate 621 Kilowatts of bio-gas electricity.

The plant will also divert and treat the dry flow from the heavily polluted Nakivubo channel before releasing water into Lake Victoria

He said that they are now putting final touches to the sewage treatment plant.

This project encompasses a sewage pre-treatment plant in Kinawataka, a sewerage pumping station on Kibira road and 31km of sewer network.

The Bugolobi-Nakivubo sewerage plants comes six years after the commissioning of the Lubigi sewage treatment plant in 2014.

Sharing the plant specifications during a site visit, Mugisha said the plant is about 99% complete and in operation.

Pending works at the plant include; completion of biogas digesters, greening the plant and landscaping works.

According to Mugisha, the plant will help to clean Kampala City by diverting and treating waste water from the heavily polluted Nakivubo channel before releasing it into the Lake Victoria.

“The sewage effluent we release is of good quality and will help to conserve our environment. The plant will also produce manure to support the agriculture sector and generate over 630KW from biogas,” he said

He called on Kampala residents to apply and connect to the new system.

The plant that uses nuisance free technology and bio-filters, will serve Naguru, Ntinda, Nakawa, Bugolobi, Kyambogo, Kiwanataka, Banda, Kasokoso, Butabika and surrounding areas.

This substantially extends piped sewerage services outside the Central Business District, Old Kampala, Kiseka Market area, Kololo and Nakasero.