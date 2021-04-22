President Museveni has tasked the newly elected NRM MPs to support government in boosting industries, especially those dealing in final products, if the economy is to grow.

Museveni said this while addressing the MPs who are in a retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi district.

According to Museveni, industrialisation is a very fundamental sector in fostering social, economic transformation and bettering lives of every Ugandan.

“I therefore request you to support me in attracting investment for industries especially for those dealing in final products that can be consumed locally or be exported to other countries,” Museveni noted.

This according to Museveni will help to improve balance of trade with other countries as well as create more employment opportunities for the youths.

Museveni also hinted on efforts by government to get rid of subsistence agriculture where homesteads only grow for the stomach not for commercial purposes.

Once subsistence is dealt with, President Museveni believes that lives of ordinary Ugandans will improve.

Last week, President Museveni told MPs that government has so far established more than 20 industrial parks in various parts of the country and thousands of industries are already manufacturing several products.

Dr Josephine Nabukenya, an ICT expert told the MPs that ICT is the answer to most of the problems in Uganda citing how it is serving the world amidst the pandemic.

“ICT is the brain of development that can stimulate the economy because it helps to link the rest of the sectors,”Nabukenya emphasized.