TWAHA MUKIIBI

The Muslim fraternity and well wishers have raised Shs 100 million to help in the reconstruction of Masjid Mbogo in Kawempe, Kampala.

The money, collected through the various Next Media Services platforms was handed over to the beneficiary mosque by Next Media chief executive officer Kin Kariisa this week.

The Shs 100 million was collected through donations from the Muslim community and well-wishers as part of the Next Media Services Masjid Mbogo Ramadhan call.

Kariisa said every Ramathan, Next Media selects a project to promote. Masjid Mbogo was selected this year due to its significance in the Muslim fraternity.

Kariisa assured the Muslim fraternity that he does not mix charity money and Next Media Services income.

Other prominent muslims present at the function were the area MP Latif Sebaggala Sengendo and scholar Imaam Idi Kasozi who both contributed towards the cause.

It is estimated that Shs 2 billion is needed to reconstruct Masjid Mbogo which was built in 1903.