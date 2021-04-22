Former independent presidential candidate in the January 14th elections Joseph Kabuleta has said that the opposition should not leave the demand for missing persons to only National Unity Platform ( NUP).

Many people, believed to be held by security forces, are still missing from their families and for most of them, their whereabouts remain unknown. These were captured in the run-up and some after, the January elections. NUP puts the number in thousands.

The Robert Kyagulanyi led party is currently running a campaign on social media called #BringBackOurPeople, where they demand government and security forces to either present the missing persons in court, or release them.

Appearing on NBS Morning Breeze on Thursday, Kabuleta said that this should not be left for NUP alone, but the whole opposition should stand together.

“I don’t see much unity in the opposition when it comes to demanding for the missing people, it is more of a NUP thing. Unity has got to be in purpose really, especially at this time,’ Kabuleta said.

Kabuleta said that the opposition must come together and know what they want to achieve at this time, if the country is to steer forward.

Kabuleta said that there is need for the opposition to regroup and think about what lIfe is going to be like in the near future, which he called the post-Museveni/NRM era.

Kabuleta also urged the NUP leadership, as the biggest opposition party in the next Parliament, to spearhead the reconciliation and bring together all the opposition parties.

“It is not going to be easy, non of the opposition parties are happy and some of them have been labeled in a certain way, which is expected in politics. But after all this, NUP has to look in the eyes of these people and navigate through all these differences and unite.”

Kabuleta said that Ugandans expect a lot from the opposition and the leaders should not let their people down.