France’s foreign minister has said the immediate priority in Chad is for the military council to ensure the stability of the country.

In an interview with French TV Jean-Yves Le Drian appeared to defend the suspension of the constitution, saying there were exceptional circumstances in Chad following the death of President Idriss Déby.

The military said he died on the battlefield after being wounded by rebels trying to advance on the capital.

Mr Déby’s son, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno – also known as “General Kaka – was named president by the military council.

Many in Chad, including the opposition, will be disappointed by the minister’s remarks as they had been hoping France would lead international calls for a fast return to civilian rule.

Chad has been an long-time ally of France and other Western powers in the battle against jihadist groups in the Sahel region of Africa.

At least for now it seems France will not be putting much pressure on the generals to hand the country over to civilians.

Not while rebels are still threatening to seize power.

