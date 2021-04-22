With the growing number of cancer cases registered in the country, the Uganda Cancer Society Patient Access Program in conjunction with the Rotary Uganda Cancer Program has recently distributed aid relief necessities to cancer patients around hostels within the city.

This is following last year’s 13th edition of the Tanqueray All Music Safari where funds were raised and collected towards facilitating cancer patients.

On Wednesday April 14 and Friday, April 16th, there were four patients’ hostels that were visited by the Uganda Cancer Society Patient Access Program team to distribute the necessities collected.

‘We thank Fred Masadde-Kabuye, Mr. Steven Mwanje and members from Rotary Uganda, as well as all the Doctors, Directors and Staff of Uganda Cancer Society for coordinating the fundraising and delivering the necessities to the patients,’ shared Tshaka Mayanja, Founder of the All Music Safari.

Hostels that received the necessities were; The Cancer Charity Fund in Bukoto, Patient Relief Mission in Nsambya and on Friday 16th April, Bless A Child on Kawempe Road and New Hope Hostel on Gayaza Road were visited.

“We are delighted to see how the fruits of last year’s charity fundraiser are benefiting a large number of those in need. This is all possible because of the generous hearts that have continuously supported our Tanqueray All Music Safari for years. We are now looking forward to another great experience come November,” said Annette Nakiyaga, International Premium Spirits Manager, UBL.

This year’s All Music Safari will continue to work closely with The Rotary Uganda Cancer Program and The Uganda Cancer Society Patient Access Programs.