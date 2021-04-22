Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has returned to the country following his treatment in Nairobi.

The lord mayor had been rushed to Nairobi early this month, where he was admitted in Nairobi Hospital for further management of his health.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter account, the lord mayor said that he was ‘overly heartened and excited’ to return to the country in a relatively good health.

“Overly heartened and excited to be back home in a relatively good health. Can’t thank the Lord enough for the precious gift of life. Needless to say, your wonderful messages of hope, empathy and prayers lifted my spirit several folds. Asante sana,” Lukwago said in a tweet.

In 2020, Lukwago was diagnosed with Acute Anaphylaxis, a condition that doctors say causes the immune system to overreact to allergen by releasing chemicals, which subjects one to shock, causing a drop in blood pressure and blockage in breath.

Since this diagnosis, Lukwago has been rushed to Nairobi twice.