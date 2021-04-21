Buganda kingdom has warned members of the public against speculating about the health of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II saying that the same could be used by the kingdom enemies to destroy it.

“While we continue to pray for the Kabaka’s health and long life, there is increasing concern and need to guard against speculative, false and out rightly malicious allegations circulating on social media. The malicious falsehoods have ranged from an allegation that the Kabaka had passed away last year or that he was admitted on an emergency basis to Nakasero Hospital a few days ago,” a statement by Dick Kasolo, the Kabaka’s press secretary said.

There were murmurs by a section of the public, especially on social media after the Kabaka appeared unhealthy during celebrations to mark his 66th birthday on April 13.

In one of the videos that made rounds, the Kabaka was seen struggling to breath prompting comments and questions about his health by mainly social media commentators whereas many others feared to comment about the situation.

However, a subsequent statement by Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga indicated that the Kabaka has an allergy.

“We all face ailments, the Kabaka is also having challenges that are related to allergies which cause him difficulties in breathing, especially when he wears a mask. Disregard those rumors, they are totally wrong, baseless and unfounded. The Kabaka is responding well to treatment and he is getting better,” Mayiga said during a subsequent press conference.

Later, photos were shared showing the Kabaka and Nnabagereka (Queen) Sylvia Nagginda Luswata receiving covid-19 jabs as one of the ways to encourage his subjects get vaccinated.

However, social media commentators have since continued to attack the Buganda premier , Charles Peter Mayiga accusing him of no caring about the Kabaka’s health .

In the latest statement, Kabaka’s press secretary says such comments and speculations on the king’s health might be used by the kingdom’s enemies for their own selfish interests.

He said that similar attacks are going on against senior members of the royal family and kingdom officials, a move he said is a deliberate plot against Buganda kingdom.

“Please beware of these false messages that are going around. Let us be discerning and careful about what we see, hear or share on social media,”Kasolo said in the statement.

He warned that whereas the people behind the messages seem to be supporters of the Kabaka and Buganda kingdom, they are enemies.

“Do not lend a hand to the enemies of Buganda and Uganda by spreading false information which is intended to cause fear, alarm and undue excitement. The efforts to weaken the kingdom shall not succeed. The disguised concern for the kingdom should not deceive anyone.”