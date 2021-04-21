Jaffari Muyinda

Locals dwelling in central south Busoga forest reserve in Malongo sub county, Mayuge district, have asked government to make a final decision on the gazetting the 48 villages as directed by President Museveni.

They said indecision on the matter had affected them and left them in suspense.

During the 2011 presidential campaigns President Museveni directed that 48 villages of Butundu, Bwagu, Kayanja, Mabanga, Busaamu among others in Bumwenha parish be gazetted as resettlement area for people who were set to be evicted from the forest reserve by the National Forestry Authority.

John Malele Wabusa, the chairperson LC I Butundu village said the delay had hindered their access to social services like good roads and health facilities.

“I just want to tell the president that we are badly off in terms of roads yet this is a food basket for the district and beyond. There are difficulties in accessing these areas not only by trucks but also by bicycles,” he said.

Geoffrey Matende, a resident of Buboodhe village said many mothers cant access health services due to the poor roads.

He said education services are at a near standstill because government, under the law, cannot construct schools in the forest reserve.

“We have not got the required services yet the president told us that land has been given to people. Education is hindered because many children are out of schools. I remember there is a woman who gave birth on the road,” Matende said.

Locals asked government to hasten the decision to save lives of people wallowing in deplorable conditions.

James Shilaku, the Resident District Commissioner, Mayuge district, attributed the delay to a petition filed by a section of people he identified as Baitakalyange challenging the same.

He said this had forced the government to halt the demarcation process.