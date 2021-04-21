Police in Kiboga is investigating the murder of a child, Charles Katongole, under suspicious circumstances.

According to police, the three year old, who is a son to Ronald Kasibante and Betty Tulina, left home to play with the neighbour’s children on 19th April 2021 but never returned back.

Investigations indicate that the mother, who had waited in vain for her child to return, decided to proceed to the neighbour’s house to look for him only to be informed that an adult by the names of Kintu had gone with him.

“The mother informed the neighbours who accompanied her to Kintu’s place at Ndabiriza village but didn’t find the child. Instead they found the said Kintu with blood stained clothes,” said ASP Rachael Kawala

Wamala, the regional PRO.

Kawala said a team of detectives took a sniffer dog to the suspected scene of crime where the clothes of the missing child were recovered, soaked in blood.

According to Kawala, police also recovered a body part suspected to be a lower chin lip at the same place.

Kawala said the sniffer dog further led the detectives to another scene at Kanoga swamp where a mutilated body of the victim was recovered. She said other body parts of the child had been cut off from the deceased’s body.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kiboga Hospital for postmortem.

Kawala said Kintu who is the prime suspect in this case will be taken for medical examination to establish his mental state.