A woman has dragged government to court for compensation over her son who was shot dead by security agencies during protests that broke out after the arrest of the National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine.

Hajara Nakitto a businesswoman and resident of Namasuba, Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso district says on the fateful day of November 19, 2020, his son Amos Ssegawa was working at Uhuru building where she sold clothes until 11 am when soldiers started firing bullets to disperse protesters.

“We realized it was dangerous for us to stay in town and decided to close the shop and return home. We headed for Usafi Taxi Park where we normally board taxis from. As we approached the Cornerstone building around Clock Tower, I saw a green military police vehicle with officers dressed in army green uniforms coming from Mengo heading to the Clock Tower as they pointed guns at people who started running for their lives,” Nakitto says.

She says that in no minute, her son had been shot by the soldiers.

“I looked behind to tell my son to run with me. My son had been shot by the ruthless soldiers. Startled, I jumped on the other side and fell down. Looking at my fallen son, I saw he was profusely bleeding and lay unconscious.”

Nakitto says that her son was later helped by a female journalist who rushed him to Mengo Doctor’s Clinic where he was later pronounced dead from bullet wounds.

“The bullet had penetrated and shattered the right side of his mouth and exited from the right side of his neck. He died as soon as he reached hospital.”

The businesswoman says she lodged a complaint to the police headquarters in Naguru which was later forwarded to the legal directorate but she never got any feedback and neither has she got response from any government official over the same.

“The killing of my son shattered my life. My boss stopped me from working due to the endless movements I make while seeking for justice for my son. I spend sleepless nights since the incident keeps reflecting in my head,”Nakitto says in her affidavit.

She says that she lost her only source of income because of always being away as she sought justice for her son.

Declarations

Nakitto wants court to declare that the shooting of her son by soldiers who were working on behalf of government was arbitrary, illegal, unlawful and violated his fundamental human right to life guaranteed by Articles 20(2) and 22, of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995.

She also wants a declaration that shooting dead her son constituted inhuman and degrading treatment to the deceased contrary to Articles 24 and 44(a) of the Constitution of the Republic Uganda, 1995.

“The applicant seeks a declaration that the respondent’s soldiers/ officers’ shooting at and killing the applicant’s son on the 19th day of November 2020, was a negation of their obligation to protect the deceased’s life, human rights and dignity vide Articles 20(2) and 221 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995,”court documents read in part.

She also wants court to declare that killing of her son inflicted mental torture and suffering to her and consequently wants court to direct government to pay substantial general damages for the human rights violations and transgressions, inconvenience, physical and mental anguish inflicted on the deceased and his mother.