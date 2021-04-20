South Sudanese Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Peter Mayen Majongdit has stirred controversy after disrupting a women’s league match demanding for removal of his wife.

South Sudanese Media reports indicate the incident happened on Saturday during a National League match in which Majongdit’s wife Aluel Garang was playing in, in Aweil town.

During the match, the unhappy minister stormed the pitch and asked organizers to stop the match so he could take his wife back home who he said had left their three-month baby home and unattended to.

Despite the officials pleading with him to wait so the match could end, Majongdit wasn’t ready to listen as he pulled out his pistol firing shots in the air leading to abandonment of the match.

This, however, didn’t go down well with the angry fans who immediately chased him from the match.

Following the incident, South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) issued a statement expressing disappointment for the ‘impropriety act’ (sic) by the minister.

“Therefore, we condemn such transgression act by a popular and responsible personnel serving in higher position in the Government. The Administration of SSFA will continue to stand strong and cooperate with the government to see our women being given chance to play and exercise their talents freely with confidence” SSFA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Majongdit has since denied the allegations.

This is not the time a South Sudanese public official has been involved in such improper acts. In 2013, Hon. Abdallah Deng Nhial, former Minister of Environment was fired by President Kiir for slapping a Member of Parliament, in broad daylight a few days after assuming his office.

Now, a section of social media users in the country is calling for firing of Majongdit from his ministerial position for his misconduct over the weekend.