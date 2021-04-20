Athlete Dorcus Inzikuru has asked government to intervene and save her house after authorities in Arua marked it for demolition to create space of a new access road.

The house was given to Inzikuru as a reward from President Museveni after her gold win at the Women’s 3000m steeplechase in 2005.

Inzikuru’s win at the time ended Uganda’s 33 year drought without a medal in global athletics.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT, Inzikuru said that she got her house without a land title and now wants government to intervene in her case.

“I was only given a letter of occupation and now authorities said that the new city re-planned structures cut through my plot for the access road” Inzikuru said.

The athlete is now seeking help from government to at least relocate the road and save her property.

Inzikuru also said that she was promised a car by President Museveni in addition to the house reward but she has never received it, 13 years later.