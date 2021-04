The Chadian army have confirmed that General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, a four-star general who is the son of slain president Idriss Deby Itno, will replace him at the head of a military council.

The announcement came minutes after the army had confirmed the death of Deby, who a couple of days ago was declared winner in the Chad general elections. The army said Deby died from wounds sustained at the frontline where he had gone to over see the army’s offensive.