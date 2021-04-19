Masaka city-based tycoon Emmanuel Kaweesi Lwasa has explained why he lives a flashy lifestyle saying it’s all that way because of money.

For years now, the renowned events promoter has been dominating headlines for his lavish lifestyle. He is always seen posing for photos and ‘chopping’ money with a variety of ladies most of them being city celebrities.

He has also been linked to dating and bankrolling lavish lifestyles of most of these countless celebrity women including Desire Luzinda, Bad Black, Precious Remmie and the most recent being TV presenter Diana Nabatanzi with whom he had a bitter falling out.

His lifestyle has left many asking why the Tavern Kick night club owner chooses to live his life that way despite being beyond youthful age.

However, while being interviewed by Ibrah Mukasa on Extra Digest, Lwasa put it clear that this is not the life he chose but rather what real money does.

“You have not yet got enough money to understand what money can do to you. What comes with real money and what money means”- Lwasa told Ibrah on Extradigest.

“Pray to God you reach that level. You will wonder why you were asking me some of the questions you ask me,” Lwasa said.

Lwasa was recently introduced by Angel Kukunda in a lavish party that was attended by a number of celebrities and prominent business people. It is reported he gifted his ‘Baby mama’ with a brand new Toyota Mark X, and an apartment.

He moved on with Angel after reportedly breaking up with Nabatanzi who he accused of failing to give him a child or make their relationship official despite having bought her a brand new car, started a business for her and paid for her lavish lifestyle.