Kawempe North Member of Parliament-elect Mohammed Ssegirinya has been rushed to Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, for further treatment.

Ssegirinya had been initially admitted at the Doctors hospital in Sseguku with ear and abdominal complications following his release from Kitalya prison on a cash bail of shs. 3 million.

This website now understands that doctors at Sseguku referred Ssegirinya to Nairobi for further management and on Sunday, he was checked into the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi.

Ssegirinya was arrested on March 22, 2021 as he led a peaceful demonstration demanding for the release of the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters that are being held by security operatives.

During the hearing of his case at the Buganda Road Court, Flavia Musiimenta, who is in charge of the Mini Price police post in Kampala told court that she was forced to order for the arrest of Ssegirinya because he had led a group of youth who had turned violent, pelting stones to her officers.

Ssegirinya now joins Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago among the list of Ugandan politicians that have been admitted in Nairobi hospitals this month.