Police in Jinja have launched a manhunt for God Lwampala, a boda boda rider and resident of Buwekula in Bugembe a city suburb who is alleged to have killed his wife.

The deceased was identified as Betty Namukuve, a food vendor at Kyabazinga Market Bugembe.

Abbey Ngako, the police spokesperson said for the last four years, the man had suspected his wife of cheating on him with other men and he had once promised to kill her.

“We got information that the man started a countdown for his wife towards her murder, counting from 10 days,” Ngako said.

He faulted local authorities for not reporting the matter to police in time because if they had, the man would have been arrested.

Buwekula LCI Chairperson Jamawa Kwegemya said the deceased reported the matter to her office and she reconciled the couple after listening to both sides.

“She told us that the man intends to kill her, and I deployed the defence secretary of the village who has been monitoring the situation but it’s so unfortunate that we have lost a life,” Kwegemya said.

She said cases of domestic violence are on the increase and blamed police for granting suspects bond after they have been arrested.

The deceased’s body was taken to the morgue of Jinja regional referral hospital.