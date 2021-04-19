The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has finally endorsed Kira Municipality legislator Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda in the Speakership race for the 11th Parliament.

Making the announcement, FDC Party Chairman Amb. Waswa Birigwa said the decision has been reached through the party’s top organs, the working committee, the Parliamentary caucus and the National Executive Council (NEC) of FDC.

“We agreed to front Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Hon. Yussuf Nsibambi to contest for the positions of Speaker and deputy speaker of the 11th Parliament respectively,” Amb. Birigwa told journalists on Monday.

Birigwa said that as FDC, they will give their candidates all the necessary support through out the race in the next Parliament.

FDC now becomes the first political party to endorse candidates for the Speakership race as rest are yet to make any official announcements.

The Speakership race has so far attracted interest from four other candidates including Rebecca Kadaga (NRM) and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah (NRM), Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama (NRM) and Richard Sebamala (DP).

These are however not yet endorsed by their respective parties.