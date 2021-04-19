The mummified remains of 22 kings and queens from ancient Egypt go on display on Sunday, at their new resting place south of the capital, Cairo.

Experts at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation took two weeks to carefully examine and unpack the mummies, after they were transported there in a lavish ceremony.

For the first time, the mummies are showcased next to their coffins, with X-ray images also displayed to help tell the stories of their deaths more than 3,000 years ago.

The underground vault resembles their original tombs.

The authorities hope the new exhibition will help to revive Egypt’s vital tourism sector.

Source: BBC