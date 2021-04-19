Buganda Youth Council (BYC), an organisation that brings together youth in Buganda, has distanced itself from a group of youths organising demonstrations over the health of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

Last week, the Katikkiro of Buganda kingdom,Charles Peter Mayiga dismissed claims that the Kabaka was gravely illy or had been poisoned saying he is suffering from allergies.

Mayiga’s clarification followed the frail state in which Kabaka appeared during celebrations to mark his 66th birthday at Bulange.

As such, there were some groups purported to be Buganda youth that had planned to organise a protest calling upon Mayiga to resign for not taking good care of the Kabaka.

In a statement, BYC chairperson Baker Ssejjengo noted that youth leaders in Buganda are not part of the alleged demonstrations.

“We have received information regarding a group of unscrupulous and ill-intentioned individuals under the guise of the youth in Buganda, spreading libellous posters and mobilising people, most especially the youths on various social media platforms to participate in a planned violent uprising,”he stated.

Ssejjengo said that they are reliably informed that these individuals are giving out money to sway the Baganda to their ill agenda.

“We would like to take this opportunity to inform the people of Buganda, Uganda and the world at large,

that the youths leaders in Buganda do not have any such arrangement,”he noted.

He explained that those spreading the hate speech are masqueraders and opportunists.

“They have continuously acted in contempt of His Highness the Kabaka, making all their undertakings treasonous.The Baganda and the rest of the people know that Buganda kingdom was built on known norms and traditions that guide the way everything should be done,”he said.

Ssejjengo called upon the people of Buganda mainly the youths to avoid being misled by a few individuals with a hidden agenda of destroying Buganda, with the help of innocent Baganda under the guise of helping the kingdom.