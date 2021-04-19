The president of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine has said he is happy with the US government’s visa restrictions against some Ugandan officials over human rights violations.

The US government on Friday through its secretary of State, Antony John Blinken announced sanctions against some Ugandan officials over human rights violations orchestrated during and after the 2021 elections.

However, in response to the same, Kyagulanyi said he appreciates the US government for reigning in on Ugandan officials who “interfered with the recent elections.”

“The statement by the United States is an important recognition that the recent elections were not fee and fair. It sends an unequivocal message that although Gen Museveni boasts of controlling all Ugandan institutions that would call him to account, the world is watching is watching and is beginning to act,”Kyagulanyi said.

The US government secretary of State, Antony John Blinken said there has been an increased downward trajectory for the country’s democratic credentials, adding that this was experienced in the 2021 polls

According to the runner up in the January 14 polls, despite these human rights violations, government has turned a blind eye to them, adding that the US government sanctions have come at the right time.

“The people of Uganda value their relationship with the global community and appreciate the concern shown by the United State on the deteriorating situation regarding human rights and civil liberties. It is our hope tha other nations of the world will follow suit and support the people of Uganda in our quest for freedom and democracy,”Kyagulanyi said in a statement.

On Friday, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem said government is not moved by the sanctions.

“It is unfortunate that the US is punishing individuals in Uganda wrongly without having real proof beyond doubt that they are the causers of those allegations. Those allegations were responded to by the government of Uganda and we expected the US government and others to have respected our response,” Oryem said.

“.but their decisions are based on newspaper reportings and pressure from individuals, pressure groups, and lobbyists which is very unfortunate. We are not moved, shaken but remain focused on fulfilling the mandate given to us by the people of Uganda. We will continue executing our manifesto accordingly without losing sleep over that matter.”