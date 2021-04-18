The Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority(URA), John Musinguzi Rujoki has said that they have so far collected Shs 13 trillion of the targeted Shs 21 trillion for this financial year.

This, he said, represents a 64.6% performance level.

He made the remarks during the engagement with the parliamentary committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

He noted that the domestic tax realised so far is Shs 8.6 trillion while customs revenue collected so far amounts to Shs 5.5 trillion.

Musinguzi said he was confident that the revenue target for this financial year will be met.

He explained that the tax body has put all measures in place to ensure efficient tax administration without hurting businesses.

He said total of the 123,856 new taxpayers were added to the taxpayers register representing a growth of 7.77%.

Musinguzi noted that the taxpayer register has a total of 1,717,972 taxpayers of these, 134,557 are non-individuals and 1,583,415 (an increase of 110,395 )were individual tax payers and a total of 83 post clearance audits were completed.

He said that a total of Shs 65.35 billion was recovered by the Debt Collection Unit (DCU) against target of Shs 60.00 billion, a performance level of 108.92%.

He stated that 69 intelligence-focused operations were conducted and yielded Shs 176.70 billion while 4,149 seizures were executed which resulted into recovery of Shs 40.01 billion

He assured MPs of zero tolerance to corruption at URA, urging the public to report any incidence or suspicion of corruption or unethical staff conduct.