Starting April 19, the Court of Appeal will kick off a criminal appeals session in Masaka and records show that sexual offences will take up a lion’s share of the hearings.

Of the 41 cases set to be heard, 22 are appeals against the conviction for aggravated defilement, 14 are for murder, three are for aggravated robbery and one against rape.

In one of the appeals, the state is seeking to overturn the acquittal of four men on the charges of murder while six appellants want the court to quash life sentences handed to them by the High Court.

Justices Cheborion Barishaki, Stephen Musota and Muzamiru Kibeedi, preside over the session which will be officially opened by the Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera.

The appellants have been transferred to Masaka main prison for sensitisation on how the session will run.

The Registrar, Court of Appeal, Susan Kanyange, said the scientific session would be conducted via video conferencing.

“The video conferencing facility has been set up at Masaka court to provide a direct video link between the Court and the prisons where the appellants will be following proceedings from,” she said.

Video conferencing enables real-time video, audio and data communication and transmission.

Some of the appeals to be handled date back to 2010 and 2011.

This, the registrar explained, is one of the efforts by the court to handle the backlog adding that the Justices are committed to delivering justice to Ugandans.

She said between January and March this year, the court delivered 273 judgments.

Kanyange said all these are part of a larger year-long work plan that has been adopted by the court of Appeal to improve service delivery.