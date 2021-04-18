MTN Uganda and the Tooro kingdom have donated 80 kitted patient beds to various health centre III’s in the kingdom.

The donation is part of MTN’s commitment to support the kingdom in her efforts to uplift the social, economic and cultural life of the people of Tooro.

Whereas the government has over the years made efforts to improve the health sector, there is more that can be done to supplement government efforts especially in health centre IIIs.

According to the Tooro Kingdom deputy minister of Health, Dr. Richard Mugahi, the kingdom delivers around 90,000 babies a year which stretches the facilities that are available.

He said the contribution from MTN Uganda will help to address the gap in equipment and improve the quality of health services in the kingdom.

MTN Uganda CEO Wim Vanhelleputte said that the telecom company recognises the very important role that health centre IIIs play in the communities as they are the closest health facilities to the population.

“For most people living in these communities, their first point for specialised health care is these health centre IIIs as such it is imperative that they are well equipped to offer decent health care services. Following a needs assessment, MTN Uganda feels that we can make a difference by supplementing some of these health centres through support like this,” he said.

He explained that the telecom company believes in working with cultural institutions like Tooro kingdom because they are a strong community establishment that fosters shared beliefs and unity of purpose.

“At MTN, we believe that we are good together. When we work together, we can achieve milestones that nobody can on their own. We also know that government is overwhelmed with several competing priorities and its therefore our duty to come in whenever we can,” he said.

In 2020 MTN Uganda signed a partnership with the Tooro kingdom worth Shs 700 million to support the kingdom in various social, economic and cultural programs.

The standing partnership will be executed over a two year period and will cover programs in health, education and culture.

Bernard Tungakwo the Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom thanked MTN Uganda for caring and supporting the people of Tooro over the years.

“I am happy to note that MTN has over the years shown its care for the people of Tooro. Our association stretches years back, and this support is further testament to the bond that exists between the people of Tooro and MTN. We are indeed grateful for all the support you have extended to the kingdom and pledge to continue supporting MTN in whatever way we can,” Tungakwo said.