Metropole Hotel Kampala has officially re-opened her doors to the world after one year of renovations.

In a statement, Golf Course Group, under which the hotel falls said efforts to reopen the hotel earlier had been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Metropole Hotel, one of the leading hotel brands in Kampala, features 60 elegant rooms. It first opened her doors to the world in 2006.

“With the government’s declaration of reopening the tourism and hospitality industry after the nationwide lockdown due the Covid-19 pandemic, we reopened the hotel on April 1 2021 to serve our clients better,” the hotel said in a statement.

On Friday, the hotel organised a blood donation camp at the hotel premises.

The hotel acknowledged that the economic climate across the world and today’s technology has changed how people travel.

“Our guests want a room, which serves the purpose and flexibility that enables a seamless transition between relaxing and working. Metropole Hotel is designed to offer that to them, a relaxing and functional space to work and enjoy their business vacation the way they want to and when they want to,” it noted.

The hotel offers an array of food and beverage outlets.

A guest has a choice of three restaurants: The Oriental Thai – An authentic restaurant, which serves delicacies from Thai palate, and a bar; Olives – 24 Hours Coffee Shop, and Acacia Grill – An open live grill restaurant with a magnificent view of the golf course.

The hotel also offers conference facilities to cater to board meetings, conferences, trainings and wedding

events. Other amenities include: housekeeping & Laundry, health and fitness, business centre and travel.