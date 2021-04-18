Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has dismissed speculations that they have sacked Cranes head coach Johnathan Mckinstry.

Yesterday, reports by some media outlets suggested that the local football governing body had terminated Mckinstry’s contract as head coach of the national team.

However, FUFA has come out to deny the reports saying they haven’t taken any decision regarding the future of the Northern Irish man.

“Our dear football stakeholders, FUFA has not taken any decision as reported in various media outlets regarding the status of Uganda Cranes Head coach Johnny Mckinstry” FUFA tweeted.

Despite the development, mystery still surrounds Mckinstry’s future as the head coach of Cranes.

Earlier last month, the FUFA Executive Committee without giving reasons asked the Northern Irish man to step aside from managing and coaching the national team for the period from March 2 to 31, 2021.

The local football governing body with immediate effect appointed local based assistant coaches, Mubiru Abdallah, Mbabazi Livingstone and goalkeeping coach Kajoba Fred to take charge of the two Afcon encounters against Burkina Faso and Malawi in which the Cranes drew 0-0 and lost 1-0 respectively.

Despite his suspension time having elapsed, FUFA remains mute on whether they will maintain Mckinstry permanently as the head coach or give the task to someone else with a section of Ugandans calling for a local based coach.

Mckinstry was appointed Cranes head coach on 30th September 2019 on a three-year contract replacing French Sebastién Desabre.

Since taking over, he has managed 11 wins in 17 matches, three draws and three losses.