President Yoweri Museveni who is also the NRM National Chairman has warned the newly elected party Members of Parliament against borrowing money to finance their political careers.

Museveni, who was giving a lecture to the legislators at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi said that as good leaders, the MPs should be knowledgeable about the needs of people but not using money from their pockets to solve the problems.

“I want us to become politicians who succeed without debts but by leading and guiding people. To manage people, start from knowing their needs at parish level. The muluka(parish) chief should know what each home is doing,” he said.

He advised newly elected legislators to guide their people using the key principles of socio-economic transformation of society starting at parish level, which he said was the best method.

“Be agents of economic transformation and prosperity to the people you lead right from parish level”, said.

The retreat organized under the theme: “Ideological Orientation for Socio-Economic Transformation” reflected on the review of the successes of the protracted people’s struggle for the liberation of the country through the implementation of principles of the party NRM.

The President said that for Africa to address the issue of prosperity it must address market integration.

“In spite of Africa’s economic bottlenecks for development, the stimulus for expanding and integrated markets and prosperity without a big population is not possible,” he said; citing China and India which are still striving to capture external markets though the two countries have bigger population than Africa.

During the illustrative lecture, President Museveni explained to the MP- Elects, that the mission of a freedom fighter is to regain political independence, democracy, ensuring prosperity, achieving national strategic security in order to defend the country against any impending threats and to understand what would be the future of black Africans, preserving African heritage in all socio forms; culture, language, diet for them to live longer.

“Heritage of Africans is a crucial element for the African people,” he said, adding that Africa has achieved its independence on paper.

Museveni who shared his well-researched literature presentation as opposed to a paper lecture said the presentation which is well illustrated out of experience and struggle would make the 11th parliamentary members successful.

“Become politicians who succeed without debts. Let’s guide the people together, work together, budget together,” he said

The Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda encouraged the MPs elect to exploit the reading materials offered to them by the party chairman to be able to digest, expound and put into practice factors that are crucial for both Uganda and Africa continent development.

The party deputy Secretary-General Richard Todwong challenged the new legislators to keep close to their people.

“Keep close to your people during the term of your political undertakings, you will see good results by the next period of elections after five years”, he said.

The retreat was also attended by the First Lady Janet Museveni, who also doubles as the Minister of Education and Sports the NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba and members of CEC among others.