A total of 3097 police officers have been promoted to different new ranks in the force to end five years of waiting.

In a statement released by the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the Inspector General of Police in exercise of powers delegated from the president has promoted 2566 male and 531 female officers to various ranks of Inspector of Police(IP), Assistant Inspector of Police, (AIP) Sergeant (SGT) and Corporal (CPL).

“The promotion of the subordinate officers was done in accordance with the laid down established procedures and in accordance with the Uganda Public Service standing orders (2010) and the Police standing orders,”Enanga said.

He noted that the promotions were based on transparency, openness and objectivity to ensure fairness and equity of the process.

“These include among other factors the following; performance, current responsibility, leadership abilities, command abilities, time spent on rank, discipline, patriotism and integrity, length of service in the force, highest level of education, career courses attended, record of service and physical fitness among others.”

The police mouthpiece noted that the 3097 were part of the 11823 who were recommended for promotion by their commanders.

“From Police Constable to Corporal, the Appointments and Promotions Committee considered 1258 officers who had stayed on the rank of Constable for 14 years and above; instructors and additional officers in formed units who were successfully vetted.”

He added that the committee also considered 1099 officers who had stayed at the rank of Corporal for over nine years and were consequently promoted to Sergeant whereas 404 officers had stayed at the rank of Sergeant for over 10 years and were therefore promoted to Assistant Inspector of Police.

Enanga added that 32 AIPs had got stuck at the same rank for over years and were consequently promoted to Inspector of Police.

Ends five years of waiting

The latest development has brought to an end, five years of waiting for promotions in the Uganda Police Force.

Promotions were last done in the force in 2016 and a number of reasons were cited including lack of money in form of new salary structures to cater for the new offices and rank that were to be given to officers.

Speaking about the same, the police spokesperson said the promotions had been halted by the Inspectorate of Government till 2020.

“Other challenges that interrupted the promotions included the COVID-19 Pandemic. Despite the challenges, the Uganda Police Force embraces promotions as a key priority, because it strengthens command and control, addresses career growth of personnel and also acts as a recognition factor or reward for good performance, which improves morale and motivates staff,”Enanga said.

“The IGP has congratulated all the promoted officers commended them for their hard work and dedication. He urged the officers not to look at their promotions as a personal achievement, but as an enhancement that comes with added duties and responsibilities. He further urged them to take their responsibilities very seriously in the interest of the safety and security of all Ugandans and visitors in the country.”

According to Enanga, promotions will now be carried out on a regular basis in the police force.

“The IGP further assured all personnel that promotions were from now onwards, going to be carried out in a more regular, credible, transparent and equitable manner, to strengthen command and control, as well as address career growth in the Uganda Police Force. He added that the selected officers will undergo further training to fit their roles, duties and ranks to help enhance the leadership capacity of the Uganda Police Force at the frontline,”Enanga said.

Many more still waiting

Whereas over 3000 officers have been promoted, many more appointed as directors are still serving in an acting capacity since they are not yet at the rank required to hold those positions.

For example, Lawrence Nuwabiine (Commissioner of Police), Richard Edyegu(Senior Commissioner of Police), Andrew Mubiru(Superintendent of Police), Charles Birungi(Senior Commissioner) and Felix Baryamwisaki(Commissioner of Police) are serving as acting directors for Traffic Police, Logistics, Forensics Services, Interpol and ICT yet these are directorates that can only be headed by an officer at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

This means that these office-bearers are currently in acting for position and has been the case for more than one year.

The same applies to a number of Regional Police Commanders who are below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police as stipulated in the Police Act.