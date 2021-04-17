MTN Uganda in partnership with Salam TV Uganda held a Ramadhan dinner for the Muslim community to commemorate the start of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting from dawn till sunset to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days.

MTN Uganda and Salam TV have since 2017 supported the Muslim community through the annual dinner that is followed by a whole month of distributing alms to the members of the Muslim faith.

This year’s alms will go to the Muslim Covid-19 frontline workers.

Speaking at the dinner, held at Hotel Africana, the MTN Uganda chief executive officer, Wim Vanhelleputte thanked muslims for being partners to MTN Uganda.

He wished the muslim community a fulfilling Ramadhan season.

“We are very pleased to spend this time with you as you begin the holy month of Ramadhan, which is a very special time of spiritual reflection, redemption and increased devotion and worship. We pray that Allah accepts your prayers especially now during these unprecedented days of the pandemic. On behalf of MTN Uganda, we wish you the very best during this time,” Vanhelleputte said.

During Ramadhan, MTN Uganda and Salam TV will conduct various activities to engage Muslims all over Uganda. Some of the targeted groups include the Muslim members in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, Uganda Police, Uganda Prisons Services, orphanages, teachers and prisoners among others.

Salam TV chairman and Next Media CEO, Kin Kariisa, thanked MTN for the support to the muslim community and pledged to strengthen the relationship between Salam TV and the telecom firm.

“The MTN brand has been a pillar of development to many businesses and a sign of support to many families that benefit from its diverse stable of products and services. We want to thank MTN Uganda for partnering with us again and we in turn commit to being partners in promotion of their brand to their target customers,” Kariisa said.

Salam TV is the first and only Islamic TV channel in Uganda.