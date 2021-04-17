There is a theory that men from the western part of Ugandan have mastered the art of stroking and that if you ever want her to squirt for you, you must know how to stroke it.

Stroking is an art that takes practice and some research. People want to try out new things on their own, and they end up messing up because they don’t want to ask.

Make lisaaki (research).

Women will testify that sometimes instead of stroking, some of you just hit our choochkies.

I know it is a stick, but well, it is not a drum. Stroking is definitely one of the ways to get her wet. It is some type of knocking.

Normalize knocking on places you want to enter. Knowing how to knock is where I come in.

Stroking is not for the shy. If you don’t want to see what you are stroking, do not attempt to try.

You cannot stroke in the dark. And it is your duty to part those legs until you are able to see the promised land so that you both enjoy it.

If her bum is flat (pun intended), you might want to put a pillow across her back to raise her a little so that you can access the treasure. If your hand is far from the ‘head’, you are doing it wrong.

Ensure that your hand is close enough to the head for that stroke to get her to ask for more.

If you know where her spot is, then you my friend, are a star. That small act is the only way you can ever really discover where her g-spot is. You will always know when you hit that spot.

There will be instant gashing, and the moan will hit full volume. You will awaken the lioness in her just by stroking that spot, and the rivers will flow.

Be as open-minded as possible. If she knows how to help and is willing to, please allow her to hold for herself and, next time, show her that you are a good student.

Remember to only slightly deep into the entrance just to moisturise your machine gun and then head back to the spot and make her scream for more.

Move your hand with gentle pressure over her spot after moisturising it. That small cut on the ‘head’ should suck on her spot for a minute.

No matter how good it feels for both of you, know that stroking is quite tiresome. If you pull a muscle in your arm, you can hold it off and try later in the middle of the big game. Before I forget, both your hands have got to be at work. Stroking is not just for right-handed men.

No.

The day a lefty strokes is like the day you have both Karl-Heinz Schnellinger and Adriano on the field. Depending on the type of choochkie you are smashing, the other hand can help pull back to expose the spot a little more.

You are not drilling for gold but oil. Use very little energy, and her body language will dictate the speed.

If there is a shred of Miss D in her, she will use her words.

Remember that the best foreplay is when she has to beg you to go right in and finish her off.

Till next time, happy stroking day!